Innodata (INOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Innodata Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.98 on Friday. Innodata has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Get Innodata alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innodata

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.