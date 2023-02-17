Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.30.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

About Inogen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 383.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.