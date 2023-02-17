Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Inogen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 87,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.98. Inogen has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
Institutional Trading of Inogen
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inogen (INGN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.