Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,410.48 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $3,823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 151,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

