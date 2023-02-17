Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Wayne R. Sloan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,572. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

