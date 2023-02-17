Insider Buying: Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Region Group (ASX:RGNGet Rating) insider Beth Laughton acquired 10,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.56 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$25,600.00 ($17,777.78).

Beth Laughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 31st, Beth Laughton 1,145 shares of Region Group stock.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Beth Laughton acquired 7,000 shares of Region Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$19,110.00 ($13,270.83).

Region Group Stock Performance

About Region Group

(Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.