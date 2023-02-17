Insider Buying: Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Insider Acquires £9,900 in Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,017.48).

Strip Tinning Stock Performance

LON:STG opened at GBX 55 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.