Insider Buying: Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Insider Acquires £9,900 in Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,017.48).
Strip Tinning Stock Performance
LON:STG opened at GBX 55 ($0.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.43).
Strip Tinning Company Profile
