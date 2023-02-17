Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO Purchases $74,999.40 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry purchased 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, John Landry bought 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00.
Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.39.
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
