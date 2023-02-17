Insider Buying: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO Purchases $74,999.40 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry purchased 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, John Landry bought 135,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

