Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.