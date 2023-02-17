Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $654,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,651,650.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.45 and a beta of 0.39.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

