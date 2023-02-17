Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Sells 30,433 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

