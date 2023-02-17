Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells $27,186.55 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equity Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.04.
Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
About Equity Bancshares
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity Bancshares (EQBK)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.