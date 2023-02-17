Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Sells $27,186.55 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

