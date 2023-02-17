Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Sells 1,943 Shares of Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. 1,265,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

