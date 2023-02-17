Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells 1,821 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 1,653,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

