Insider Selling: Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $184,377.60 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 8,730 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $184,377.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Expro Group Trading Down 0.4 %
XPRO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.19. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expro Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
