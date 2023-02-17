Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.23 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Grocery Outlet

Several brokerages have commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

