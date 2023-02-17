Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CAO Sells $39,385.20 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $110.78 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

