Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,464,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

About SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

