Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,122,040 shares in the company, valued at $61,464,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Further Reading
