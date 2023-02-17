Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) VP Sells 2,536 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,235. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Andersons by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Recommended Stories

