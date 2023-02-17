Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Toast Stock Down 22.8 %
Shares of TOST stock traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 36,841,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,679. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
