Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Down 22.8 %

Shares of TOST stock traded down $5.93 on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 36,841,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,679. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toast by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast Company Profile

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

