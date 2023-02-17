Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,179. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.62. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. Equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.