Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells $82,222.25 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $292.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.78.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.