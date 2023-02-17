Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 4,103 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 7,023,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,449. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.