Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Acquires 38,237 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.7 %

NSIT traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.03. 242,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,440. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $129.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $2,060,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $750,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

