Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insmed in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Insmed Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.74 on Friday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $875,661 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.