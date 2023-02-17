Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $336,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,736 shares of company stock worth $10,824,781. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.