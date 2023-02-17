Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 270,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $75,696.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $336,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,736 shares of company stock worth $10,824,781. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.