Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Henry Schein by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 6.6 %

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

