Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269,323 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.44 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.