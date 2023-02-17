Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Stories

