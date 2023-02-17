Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,706 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,930,000 after purchasing an additional 577,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

