Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,539 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,539 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

