Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 8,907,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,081,641. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.