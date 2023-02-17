Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $39.83 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
