Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $39.83 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after acquiring an additional 267,521 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

