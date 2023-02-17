Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,603. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

INTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

