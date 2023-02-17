Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 410,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of INTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,603. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Featured Articles
