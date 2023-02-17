Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.
Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.34. 146,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,787. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
