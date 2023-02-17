International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,509,995. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

