International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
International Seaways Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.