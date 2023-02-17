Interval Partners LP Acquires 10,612 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

