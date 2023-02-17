Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $44.91 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

