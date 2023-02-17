Interval Partners LP Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $95.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.