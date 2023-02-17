inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 71,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Price Performance

About inTEST

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.06. 73,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.