Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Inuvo Stock Up 2.5 %
INUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.