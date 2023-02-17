Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Inuvo Stock Up 2.5 %

INUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

