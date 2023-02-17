Invenire Partners LP Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. DocGo comprises 4.2% of Invenire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned 0.27% of DocGo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 174,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.