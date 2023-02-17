Invenire Partners LP Takes $1.56 Million Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. OptimizeRx accounts for about 2.4% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $52,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $299.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.99.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

