InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 996,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 284,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,110. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

