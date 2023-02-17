Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 112,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.