Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Thursday. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,408. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

