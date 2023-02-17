Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $462.62

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 462.62 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.52). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 535.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 807,871 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Featured Articles
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.