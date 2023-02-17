Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $462.62

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 462.62 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($6.52). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 535.40 ($6.50), with a volume of 807,871 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 463.13. The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Investec Group news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £2,126,947.90 ($2,581,874.12). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.25), for a total value of £85,891.70 ($104,262.81). Insiders sold 525,749 shares of company stock valued at $259,158,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.08% of the company's stock.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

