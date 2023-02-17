IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Short Interest Update

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 20,160,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

IonQ Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,381. IonQ has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $960.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in IonQ by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in IonQ by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in IonQ by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in IonQ by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

