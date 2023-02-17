IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.83 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.31 and a 200-day moving average of $322.61.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

