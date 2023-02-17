IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 101,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 141,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 14.91%.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.