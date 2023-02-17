IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 101,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 141,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

