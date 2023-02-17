iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 255,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55.

